Lori A. Helmes
Lori A. Helmes, 66, passed away suddenly in her home on Friday. Born in Maspeth, NY to William and Ethel Babbino; she moved to Fairfield where she lived for over thirty-five years. She was a loving wife to the late Albert Helmes, and an amazing mother to Devin and Jesse. She was happiest when spending time with her family, preferably on some exotic beach or just around the dinner table. In her passing, we lost not just a mother, but a best friend.
Lori fought and beat cancer four times. Through it all, she remained strong and loving to both friends and family. Her sparkling personality, quirky humor, and keen fashion sense lit up the room. Our lives will truly not be the same without her.
Besides her children, Lori is survived by her two loving sisters, Gayle (Patrick) Fox and Jayne Babbino, both of Long Island and her two nieces, Becky Gumbus (Dave and Collin) and Amy Reyna (Cristian, Emilio and Eleanor).
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 750 Tahmore Drive in Fairfield. Interment will take place at a later date.
Donations may be made in her memory to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 9, 2020