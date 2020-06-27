Lori Mezes

Lori Briemann Mezes
Lori Briemann Mezes, age 78, of Easton, beloved wife of Robert Mezes, passed away on June 25, 2020.
In addition to Bob, her devoted husband of 54 years, Lori will be lovingly remembered by her children, Christopher Mezes, his wife Christina, and their children, Nicholas and Elektra, of Woodridge, IL, Courtney Mezes, his wife Marcie, and their child, Kinsee, of Milford; as well as, members of the Mezes family, several dear friends and colleagues.
The daughter of the late Dieter and Hildegarde Donner Briemann, Lori was born in Munich, Germany and came to the United States as a child. She began working as an executive secretary. Later, she earned her real estate broker's license, and worked with William Raveis Real Estate Southport office until her recent retirement. Lori enjoyed a long successful career in real estate sales, and was grateful for the many friendships found in working with her clients and fellow brokers. Among Lori's life passions were gardening, reading good literature, being on the water, hiking in the mountains, skiing, entertaining for holidays, Port 5 Naval Ladies Auxiliary and activities, or just about anything involving time spent with her family and good friends.
The Mezes family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center, with a prayer service to be held at 630 p.m. Guests will have the ability to greet her family in a safe, comfortable setting. A private interment will be held in Mountain Grove Cemetery.
The Mezes family would prefer Memorial Contributions made to: Damon Runyon Cancer Research, One Exchange Plaza, 55 Broadway, Suite 302 New York, NY 10006, supporting cancer research (damonrunyon.org). For travel directions, or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 27, 2020.