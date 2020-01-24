|
Lorraine Avallone
Lorraine (Crago) Avallone, age 78, of Huntington, CT passed away January 23, 2020. She was born in Port Chester, NY, daughter of the late Richard and Anna Crago. She was a graduate of Port Chester High School, attended Berkley Secretarial School and was an office manager for over 30 years for Dr. Robert Matefy. She loved spending time at her second home in Port Orange, FL where she spent days lounging by the pool. She was an avid animal lover and cherished all of her Old English Sheepdogs, including her beloved Wellington. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Dr. Ernest J. Avallone. Survivors include her three loving daughters Tammy Harrell, Kimberly Avallone and Aimee Avallone and six cherished grandchildren Cody,Carter, Gabrielle, Aidan, Avery, and Graceyn. In addition to her cherished family she leaves behind her childhood best friends, Clelia O'Keefe and Phyllis Ragusa, who were like sisters throughout her life. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral services on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 84 Sherwood Ave, Greenwich, CT 06831. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Rye Brook, N.Y. Friends and family may greet the family on Sunday from 4- 7 p.m. at Craft Memorial Home, 40 Leicester St. Port Chester, NY. Local arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 25, 2020