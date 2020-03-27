|
|
Lorraine C. Young
Lorraine C. Young, age 88, of Orange, formerly of Stratford, passed away on March 26, 2020 at Bishop Wicke Health Center, Shelton. She was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Young. Lorraine was born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania on November 3, 1931 to the late Charles and Stasia Stramski and had been a longtime Stratford resident. Survivors include her devoted children, Eugene Young, Jr. and his companion Mary Rose Baker of Poughkeepsie, NY, Janet Torreso and her husband Greg of Stratford, Joseph and his wife Jayne of Cheshire, Charles and his wife Marcie of Orange, Thomas and his wife Jeannette of Orange, 14 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Lorraine was predeceased by her son, Robert "Big Bob" Young, daughter, Barbara A. Young, and grandson, Joseph Liscinsky Jr.
Lorraine enjoyed spending time with loved ones and passing on cherished family traditions, especially during the Christmas holiday. She led a faithful life as a longtime member of the Third Order of Saint Francis. She enjoyed crafts, traveling with friends, playing cards with her grandchildren, and exploring family roots through genealogy. Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home in Stratford. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit Adzima Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation to Latham Centers, 14 Lots Hollow Road, Orleans, MA 02653 or online at LathamCenters.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020