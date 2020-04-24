|
Lorraine Mary Fedor
Oct. 24,1929 - April 24,2020
Lorraine Mary (Lynch) Fedor, age 90, of Newtown, beloved wife of Elmer (AL) Fedor, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Danbury Hospital due to the Corona Virus. She was a resident at Maplewood of Newtown and prior to that she lived most of her life in Trumbull. She was born in West Haven and was the daughter of the late Julian and Veronica Lynch. She was a devoted full-time mother and worked as a part-time waitress at the Continental Restaurant, Long Shore Country Club and Hillandale Country Club. Along with her husband, she was extremely instrumental in running the Trumbull Chapter of the AARP in the following capacities - President, Vice-President and Treasurer. Before she met her husband, she sang with Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey Orchestra. She enjoyed going on vacations, cooking and making her Hungarian Cookies at Christmas, which she taught to her granddaughter, Ciara. She loved all her many pets and was a true animal lover. She would buy packages of cookies, so she could feed the squirrels and crows. Her all time favorite was spending Sundays and holidays cooking and preparing meals for her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer (AL). Survivors include her daughters, Debbie and husband Joe Simek of Newtown and Cindy Fedor of Stratford; her grandchildren, Ryan and Jill Simek of New Milford, Troy Simek and Kathleen Palmer of Newtown, and Ciara and Sean Miller-Jones of Newtown, her great-grandchild, Bronson Arlo Simek of New Milford. Due to the current health concerns interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020