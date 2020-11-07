Lorraine Labonda Colbree
Lorraine Labonda Colbree, age 85 of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Ward N. Colbree. Born in Nanticoke, PA, Lorraine worked as a lab clerk at Bridgeport Hospital for many years. She is survived by her sons, David S. Colbree and wife Jacquelyn and Brian S. Colbree, her daughter Diane M. Cassella and husband Louis, four grandchildren, a great granddaughter, a great grandson and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Martha Labonda, daughter, Deborah Colbree, daughter-in-law, Dee Ann Colbree, brother Harold Labonda and a grandchild. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30am in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call Thursday morning 9:30 -10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory to the National Kidney Foundation
, 3000 Whitney Avenue, #121, Hamden, CT 06518 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
's Connecticut, P.O. Box 22445, New York, NY 10087-2445. To send online condolences please visitwww.redgatehennessy.com