1/1
Lorraine Labonda Colbree
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Labonda Colbree
Lorraine Labonda Colbree, age 85 of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Ward N. Colbree. Born in Nanticoke, PA, Lorraine worked as a lab clerk at Bridgeport Hospital for many years. She is survived by her sons, David S. Colbree and wife Jacquelyn and Brian S. Colbree, her daughter Diane M. Cassella and husband Louis, four grandchildren, a great granddaughter, a great grandson and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Martha Labonda, daughter, Deborah Colbree, daughter-in-law, Dee Ann Colbree, brother Harold Labonda and a grandchild. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:30am in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call Thursday morning 9:30 -10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 3000 Whitney Avenue, #121, Hamden, CT 06518 or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Connecticut, P.O. Box 22445, New York, NY 10087-2445. To send online condolences please visit
www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved