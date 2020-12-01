Lorraine Leone
Our Mom, Lorraine Leone…Is a woman of whom we are immensely proud for being strong, intelligent, and kind, who valued truth, fairness, and integrity. She lived an extraordinary life, dedicated to service as a highly respected Operating Room Nurse and she was above all dedicated to her family. She loves her family beyond words, as we all do her. She lived and loved a good life and though we will desperately miss her, we will, as she has asked, not mourn her death but celebrate her life. Mom was predeceased by her beloved husband, Louis Leone, (her parents, Mary and Louis Taborelli and Albert Albini). She is survived by her devoted daughters and their loving families: Rhonda Leone, Renee Leone, and Laura Leone; their families: Gary and Ryan Russo, Richard and Bryce Kobe, and Alex and Samantha Torricos. Our family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, and palliative care team at Bridgeport Hospital. Abriola Funeral Home will be overseeing online condolences and a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Doctors Without Borders
, Voters Not Politicians, the American Cancer Society
, or a charity or your choice. A memorial service will be planned, post Covid-19, to celebrate Mom's life. We invite you to read our remembrance of our Mom at www.abriola.com
.