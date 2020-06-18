Lorraine Paul

Lorraine Ledger Paul
Lorraine Ledger Paul, 90, beloved wife of the late Norman H. Paul passed away on May 23, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice. She graduated from Bassick High. She worked as a medical assistant and leaves behind a son, Keith Paul and her sister Marilyn Buckley. Lorraine was predeceased by her parents Nellie and Ernest Ledger, sisters Verginia Brezosky and Patricia Bento.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 18, 2020.