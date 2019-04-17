Lorraine Roberto

Lorraine Lassen Shevlin Roberto, age 91, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Michael D. Roberto passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Florida. Born in Bridgeport on September 25, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Catherine Hughes Lassen and sister of the late Robert Lassen. Lorraine was the executive secretary to the V.P. of the former Bullard Company. She was an avid reader, loved to bowl, shop and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her loving daughter, Pam Shevlin Boynton and her husband James Marron of Boynton Beach, FL, two cherished grandchildren, Lisa Boynton Stickley and her husband Dennis and Susan Boynton, two adored great-grandchildren, Devin and Alyse Stickley, great-great-grandchildren, Lucas and Hailey Stickley; her sister Ann Nelson of Milford and stepchildren, Joe Roberto and his wife Brenda of Florida and Rosemary Tuozzoli of Bridgeport; step-grandchildren, Monica, Lisa and Michael Roberto, Kim Tuozzoli, Todd Tuozzoli and his wife Julie, step-great-grandchildren, Evan, Ally and Emma Tuozzoli, Joseph and Jocelyn Roberto and a sister, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary