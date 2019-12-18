|
|
Lorraine V. LaGaipa
Lorraine V. LaGaipa, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 83. Born in Bridgeport on May 31, 1936, she was daughter of the late Fred and Elsie Newhall Jones. Lorraine was a tap dance instructor, before she enjoyed a long career at People's Bank. She was a loving and caring mom and a great cook who enjoyed entertaining for bountiful holiday dinners. She enjoyed singing in the St. Ann's Choir, travel, shopping, dining out and spending time with family and friends and sharing a good laugh. Lorraine was outgoing, kind and always willing to help in any way, she will be forever missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was predeceased by her husband Carmen S. LaGaipa and her son Carmen D. LaGaipa, Sr. Survivors include her son Albert LaGaipa and wife Martha, her brothers Edward, Kenneth, Stanley and wife Judy, Donald and wife Nancy, a sister Ethel Southard, two grandchildren, Carmen D. LaGaipa, Jr. and wife Johanna, Sabrina Dressler and husband Jeffrey, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30a.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019