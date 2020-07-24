Lorraine C. Kish

Lorraine C Kish 91, of Hardwick, VT, died peacefully on Friday July 17, 2020 at the Community Care Center in Craftsbury with family at her side.

She was born April 4, 1929 in Bridgeport, CT. the daughter of the late James and Catherine A (Kelly) Carey. In 1947, she graduated from Bassick High School in Bridgeport, CT. After graduating from high school, she worked for the Sports Car Club of America in Fairfield CT as a secretary until the birth of her first child. After raising three boys she returned to work as a legal secretary for the Bridgeport Bar Association. Lorraine then went on to a position as V.P. of Marketing for Information Counselors, a P.R. firm in Fairfield CT. On April 15, 1950 Lorraine married Edward Kish in Bridgeport, CT and raised her family there. Following Ed's retirement they moved to Vermont where she has since made her home. Edward died on February 5, 2002 and Lorraine continued to enjoy the loving support of her children and grandchildren. She later married Foster Whipple on March 3, 2007. He died on August 9, 2015.

Lorraine put her faith in Jesus as a young woman and followed him faithfully all the days of her life. She was a prayer warrior. She attended and served in multiple churches in the area.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the time she spent with her grandchildren at family gatherings and visits. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking and traveling.

Survivors include three sons, Edward J Kish and his wife Nancy, Keith J Kish and his wife Lisa, all of Hardwick and David J Kish and wife Karen of Shelton CT. Two sisters; Mary Lazo of Fla. and Elaine Drawe of Mass. 10 Grandchildren, Edward III, Samuel, Daniel, Kristina, Colby, Nicole, Deanna, Allison, Joshua and Josiah. Four great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her two husbands, Lorraine was predeceased by three siblings: Kathleen Cole, Patricia Puskar and Robert Carey.

Due to COVID-19 traveling restrictions, all services will be private at the convenience of her immediate family. We encourage friends and family to sign the online guestbook with memories of Lorraine. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury VT 05826. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.



