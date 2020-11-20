1/
Lorretta Blaisdell
Lorretta A. Blaisdell, age 97, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late William Blaisdell, passed away on November 15, 2020 in her home. Lorretta was born in Fall River, Massachusetts to the late Pierre and Alma (Dorey) Daignault and had been a longtime area resident. She was retired from Bradlees Department Store. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Germaine Harco, daughter-in-law Donna Pierce, twin sister, Florida Allard, 6 grandsons, Ryan Pierce, Joshua Pierce, Edmond Goneau, John Spence, Joseph and Robert Andrea, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Lorretta was predeceased by her first husband, Edmond F. Goneau Sr., a son, Jason Pierce, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. Due to the due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lorretta's family. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
