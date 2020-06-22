Louis Battagliano

Louis Peter Battaglino
Louis Peter Battaglino, age 49, of Shelton, entered into eternal rest on June 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 22 years to Kimberly Kilmer Battaglino. Lou was born in Derby on December 11, 1970, a loving son of Luigi and Maria Coppola Battaglino. He was raised in Derby and graduated from Derby High School in 1988, where he played varsity football. Lou was a Manager of the Meat Department at Stop and Shop. He loved cooking, sports, gaming and being outdoors but most importantly loved spending time and doing activities with his children. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He is the beloved father of Avery, Matthew, and Brianna, loving brother of Mina Paolino and her husband Michael and Theresa Battaglino, uncle of John, Teresa, Christian, Richard, and Edward, and son-in-law of Mary Ann and George Sender and brother-in-law of Lauren Demko and her husband Rick. Due to the covid pandemic a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the future at a day and time to be announced. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd. are entrusted with the arrangements. Leave condolences to Lou's family at www.riverviewfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Lou's children for their continued education.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 22, 2020.