Louis J. Benedetto, Sr.

Louis J. Benedetto, Sr., age 84 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Gayle DePiano Benedetto, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center. Born on October 13, 1934 in Bridgeport, he was a son of the late Thomas and Jennie Tufano Benedetto, Sr. After serving his country with pride in the United States Army, Louis' lifelong love for photography led him to open his own studio, "Benedetto Photo Studio" in Bridgeport; becoming a well-known photographer throughout the region. He had a great sense of humor, bringing joy and laughter to anyone who was graced by his presence. In his spare time, he loved entertaining friends and being the life of the party. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his wife Gayle of 61 years, he is survived by his four loving children, Louis J. Benedetto Jr. and his wife Nancy of Monroe, Michelle Benedetto of Monroe, Deb Benedetto-Sharp and her husband Al of Seymour and Melissa Ferrigno and her husband Paul of Shelton; his adored grandchildren, Louis William and Mathew Benedetto, Courtney and Kayla Iassogna, John O'Donoghue, Jr., and Jake, Luke, and Paul Ferrigno. Also his brother and sister in law, Joseph and Beverly Benedetto, his in laws John DiPasquale, and Judy and Phil Confaloni, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Gloria DiPasquale. All funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. For more information or to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary