Louis S. Bruno, Jr.
Louis S. Bruno Jr., age 88 of Milford, formerly of Derby, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport. He was the longtime loving companion to Lois Sorrentino of 40 years. Born in Bridgeport on December 14, 1931, he was the son of the late Louis and Rose Paterno Bruno. A proud U.S. Army Veteran, he had served honorably during the Korean War and he proudly wore his Korean Veteran hat everywhere he went! Louis later proudly served the City of Bridgeport, where he worked in the Police Department as the Director of Safety and Security at Sikorsky Memorial Airport, before his retirement as a Sergeant with over 25 years of dedicated service. He later worked for United Parcel Service, where he was head of security. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 24 in Derby where he built many lasting relationships. He thoroughly enjoyed the thrill that came as an avid "scratch off" lottery ticket enthusiast. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Louis was always happy, kind and did whatever he could to help others, even in his last days. He is survived by his children, Lou Bruno; Claudia Sheketoff and her husband Alan; Cheryl Gay and her husband Timothy; Francine Carbone and her husband Bob; and Jill Krok and her husband Steve; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren which include James Carbone and Skylar Romsky, who had a close connection to him. He will be reunited with all that have gone before him and will be especially happy to see his dog "Gibby" who he spent 16 faithful years with.
The family would like to extend a very sincere and heartfelt thank you to the community of Carriage Green of Milford, Home Care Plus of Milford as well as the doctors and care givers at St. Vincent's Medical Center for their exceptional care and compassion.
Due to social concerns at this time surrounding public gatherings, all funeral services and interment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2020.