Louis Joseph Crescenti, Jr.
October 5, 1956 - September 8, 2020 Crescenti, Louis Joseph, Jr.
Louis Joseph Crescenti, Jr. passed into his heavenly home peacefully on September 8, 2020. A wonderfully loving husband, a gifted impressionistic painter, a maestro of music and bigger than life friend to so many, Louis will be missed deeply. He is survived by his wife, Ann, his brother Melchior Crescenti and his sister Lucia Bloom. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 11th from Noon-2:30 p.m. at the Oaklane Country Club, 1027 Racebrook Rd., Woodbridge, CT. This event will be livestreamed as well via this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZPpOPYwxeB4CJ9l_jyJaw
The link will become available at 11:45 a.m. October 11th.