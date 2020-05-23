Louis DeCilio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis N. DeCilio
Louis Nicholas DeCilio, age 75, of Stratford, the beloved husband of Gail Bogdwicz DeCilio, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Lou was born on July 30, 1944 in Bridgeport to the late Louis and Carmela (Mastrianno) DeCilio and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corp serving during the Vietnam War. Lou was a member of the Army National Guard, and a longtime member of the FAIRCO Bowling League. He was the former proprietor of LTD Spot-welding in Bridgeport In Addition to his beloved wife of 52 years, Lou is survived by his sons, Louis DeCilio and his wife Sheryl of Stratford and Anthony DeCilio and his wife Jessica of Florida, 3 cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Daniel and Caitlyn, his sister, Rosemarie Pascale of Milford, and several niece and nephews. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. A memorial service to celebrate Lou's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved