Louis N. DeCilio
Louis Nicholas DeCilio, age 75, of Stratford, the beloved husband of Gail Bogdwicz DeCilio, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Lou was born on July 30, 1944 in Bridgeport to the late Louis and Carmela (Mastrianno) DeCilio and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corp serving during the Vietnam War. Lou was a member of the Army National Guard, and a longtime member of the FAIRCO Bowling League. He was the former proprietor of LTD Spot-welding in Bridgeport In Addition to his beloved wife of 52 years, Lou is survived by his sons, Louis DeCilio and his wife Sheryl of Stratford and Anthony DeCilio and his wife Jessica of Florida, 3 cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Daniel and Caitlyn, his sister, Rosemarie Pascale of Milford, and several niece and nephews. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. A memorial service to celebrate Lou's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
Louis Nicholas DeCilio, age 75, of Stratford, the beloved husband of Gail Bogdwicz DeCilio, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Lou was born on July 30, 1944 in Bridgeport to the late Louis and Carmela (Mastrianno) DeCilio and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corp serving during the Vietnam War. Lou was a member of the Army National Guard, and a longtime member of the FAIRCO Bowling League. He was the former proprietor of LTD Spot-welding in Bridgeport In Addition to his beloved wife of 52 years, Lou is survived by his sons, Louis DeCilio and his wife Sheryl of Stratford and Anthony DeCilio and his wife Jessica of Florida, 3 cherished grandchildren, Tyler, Daniel and Caitlyn, his sister, Rosemarie Pascale of Milford, and several niece and nephews. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. A memorial service to celebrate Lou's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 23, 2020.