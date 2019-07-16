Louis M. DeGirolamo

DeGirolamo, Louis M. DeGirolamo, age 88, of Stratford, beloved husband of the late Beverly Wasco DeGirolamo, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, in Bridgeport Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Lou was born on May 3, 1931 in Bridgeport and was the son of the late Luciano and Antoinette Petitti DeGirolamo. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and UConn Women's Basketball. He enjoyed playing bocce, good food, spending time with family, especially the two loves of his life, his wife and daughter. Lou is survived by one daughter, Michele DeGirolamo and fiancé Vince Cautero of Stratford, two sisters, Jane Timpanelli of Trumbull and Anamae Packo of Trumbull, one sister-in-law, Mary DeGirolamo of Shelton and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife, Beverly, of 38 years, Lou was also predeceased by five siblings, Catherine Vitale, Marie DeGirolamo, Michael DeGirolamo, Angelina Timpanelli and Pasquale DeGirolamo. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Russell Augustine. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may contribute to Stratford EMS, 2712 Main Street, Stratford, Connecticut, 06615 in Lou's memory. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

- A Legacy of Compassion - Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019