Louis Dominguez Sr.
Louis Dominguez Sr., age 91, of Stratford, CT passed away August 21, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain. He was born in NY, NY to the late Juan and Socorro Dominguez. Mr. Dominguez was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was predeceased by his wife Quintina Dominguez and his grandson Brian Dominguez. He is survived by his devoted son Louis Dominguez Jr., his brother Henry Dominguez, his sister Eva Diaz, his loving granddaughter Maria and her husband Frank Rodriques; his cherished granddaughter Maria and her husband Frank; 3 great-grandchildren Tiffany, Vanessa and Kimberly; a great-great-granddaughter Layla and his step daughters Maria and Norma. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. (Masks are required). Burial to follow in Lawn Cemetery, Huntington Rd. Shelton, with full military honors. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com