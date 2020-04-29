Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Esposito

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Esposito Obituary
Louis John Esposito
Louis John Esposito, 94, of Orange, beloved husband for forty-nine years of Connie Esposito, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020. Born on June 24, 1925 in Bridgeport, he was the son of the late John Louis and Teresa (Piacente) Esposito.
Louis served in the Navy in World War II while stationed in Africa. Upon returning he began his own business, Town and Country TV, which he owned for 40 years. He was a devoted member of the CT Air and Space Center in Stratford, as well as a member of the Stratford VFW and American Legion in Orange. Louis loved boating, water skiing and downhill skiing with friends and family. He also loved traveling with his wife and being with family.
Louis is survived by his children Renee Esposito King (Lucian), Ralph Esposito, Bonni Sprague (Mark), Richard (Stephanie Anderson) Esposito, Ashley (Myles) Pickering; his grandchildren David McClarin, Brian (Kendra) McClarin, Paige Woods (Nate), Leah and Emma Esposito, John (Nicole Swanson) Davis, Richard Esposito, Louis Esposito, Amelia Pickering; and his great-grandchildren Morgan, Jack, Abigail, Sean and Amelia. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews who he was very close to. Louis is predeceased by seven siblings.
All services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Air Space Center, 550 Main St., Stratford, CT 06615.To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cody-White Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -