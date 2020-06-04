Louis R. "Gige" Facchini
1929-2020 Louis "Gige" Facchini, 91 years old, of Ansonia, CT beloved husband of Pauline Gaudio Facchini, entered into eternal rest on June 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He passed peacefully of natural causes (non-Covid related). Lou was born in Ansonia, CT, on February 8, 1929, the son of the late Luigi Facchini and Philomena Zampa Facchini. He was the fourth of four children. Lou was a dedicated father and is survived by his children: Barbara Duncan (Tom), of Ansonia, CT; Linda Haynes (Paul) of Oxford, CT; and Louis Facchini III (Fara Manzanillo) of Boca Raton, FL. He is survived by his brother, Armando (Fanny) Facchini of Seymour, CT. He was predeceased by his brother Reno Facchini (Anita), and his sister Inez Gentile (Nick). Additionally, Lou is survived by his five beloved grandchildren: Lauren Hale (Thomas Wethington) of Brooklyn, NY; Caitlin Hale of Brooklyn, NY; Emily Holt (Daniel) of Oxford, CT; Kevin Haynes of Seattle, WA; Louis Facchini IV of Boca Raton, FL; and one great-grandchild, Jackson Holt of Oxford, CT. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Jenny Napychank of Shelton; and his former son-in-law and dear friend, Gary Hale of Hamden, CT. He was a lifelong resident of Ansonia and a devout parishioner of the Holy Rosary Church. He was educated at Pine High School and was elected president of his senior class. Lou served his nation honorably in the United States Army and was deployed in Germany during the early days of the Cold War. He was employed by the New Haven Register for more than twenty-five years. Lou was inducted into the Connecticut Softball Hall of Fame & the Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame for a fourteen-year career including serving as a star outfielder for the Windy Hill AC and the 1958 state champion VFW team. He was also an avid NY Giants fan. Lou studied karate in New York and earned his black belt in 1966. At the time, he was one of only 1,500 black belts in the United States. He competed in karate tournaments internationally in Toronto, Canada, and placed second in a tournament at the legendary Madison Square Garden. Through word of mouth, his NYC classes rose in popularity and even attracted future action-star Chuck Norris. Lou created the first instructional karate program in New England at the YMCA in Ansonia, CT, which included karate and self-defense classes for children, women, professionals, and several famous karate figures. He founded the program upon his belief of creating a strong mind-body connection, developing self-confidence and empowering resistance to bullying. Lou instructed more than a thousand boys and girls of all races, creeds and income levels and was a generous mentor with his time and kindness to each of them. He created and cherished lifelong relationships with many of his former students that remained through the end of his life. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/ BEDNAR- OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street, Ansonia, CT 06401. Out of an abundance of caution, a maximum of ten people will be permitted entrance into the funeral home at one time. It is requested by the family that all visitors must wear a mask. Also, once you have paid your respects to Mr. Facchini, please exit the funeral home immediately. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 8th, 2020 at Holy Rosary Church, followed by U.S. Army military honors and interment in Pine Grove Cemetery in Ansonia, CT 06401. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia, CT 06401. To sign Lou's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 4, 2020.