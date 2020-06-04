To Lou's family, so sorry for your loss.

He was the best Karate teacher I have had in a 47 year martial journey. Lou taught the hardest of the hard styles; Japanese "Shotokan". He was an intense and precise instructor. His teachings of body mechanics and technical execution have resonated over the years. Yet with such knowledge he was a humble man, who cared deeply for his family and his students. Although I never called him Sensei to his face, he was Sensei in the truest spirit of martial traditions.

RIP Sensei

Jack Dempsey

Friend