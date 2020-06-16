Louis Fusco

Louis (Gene) Fusco
Louis (Gene) Fusco, age 80, of Stratford, CT passed away June 10, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late John and Alice Fusco. Gene was a civil servant for the City of Bridgeport. He was a history buff and good golfer. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull, CT. Interment to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mulinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 16, 2020.