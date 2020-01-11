|
Louis Warren Hada
Louis Warren Hada, of Stratford, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was the devoted husband of 53 years to Marcia Danberg Hada. In addition to his beloved wife Marcia, he is survived by his loving daughter, Jennifer Hada and her husband, Troy Gayeski of New Canaan, CT along with his grandchildren, Jayden and Jaxon, who Louis loved dearly and thought the world of. He is also survived by several siblings, nieces and nephews and his sister-in-law, Linda Danberg Peck. He was pre-deceased by his brother Edward Hada, who also passed recently. Louis was born in Bridgeport, CT on October 2 and lived a full and rich life. In his early years, he served as a Specialist in the U.S. Army, but later earned his Master's degree and was a thesis short of his Doctorate degree. Mr. Hada went on to pursue a career as a teacher and taught in many different towns in CT. He was an art teacher for the Fairfield Public School system for many years and then as a teacher of Blueprint Reading and Mechanical Drafting at Bullard Havens Technical School, where he retired. It was common to hear a call-out of … "Mr. Hada" from a previous student, when out at a restaurant or in a store somewhere, as he touched the hearts of many students and was admired greatly everywhere he taught. A lover of books and avid reader, he was also a talented artist who enjoyed drawing, painting, sculpting and making jewelry. He also loved nature, crystals and stones and was intrigued with all stone work. For years, he built many intricate stone walls all around his property for which he later received a Stratford Town Beautification Award. He and his wife owned many businesses in CT and were shop owners in Provincetown, MA for over 25 years, where he and his family enjoyed life to the fullest. Provincetown and Cape Cod, MA is where his heart always lived and he vacationed there with his family every year. He enjoyed the simple things and was happy just enjoying a coffee and stroll down Commercial Street. A beachcomber, he loved visiting the sunny, relaxing beaches every day as well. Louis was also fond of travel and enjoyed many memory-filled vacations with his adventurous family to locations ranging from Europe and an amazing European cruise, a California coast tour, Las Vegas, NV, Key West and Disneyworld, FL, and even a trip to Mt. Tremblant, Canada. Watch Hill, Rhode Island was where he spent many days during the summertime with his family. It was also a favorite place where he loved to read, enjoy the sun, walk the beach and pick up 'only the best stones' with Jayden and Jaxon. The past two summers he went to Bar Harbor, Maine with his family and could not stop commenting how much he really loved it there, and how scenic and beautiful it was.
A philosophical and intellectual soul and mentor, amazing and loving husband, father and grandfather. A nature and animal lover, forever beachcomber and artist. Friend to many. He loved his thoughtful and caring neighbors and always spoke of them as if they were family. He will be greatly missed to all who knew and loved him. We miss and love you Gaga, and you are forever in our hearts and thoughts.
At the request of Mr. Hada, a private interment took place in Mt. Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT. He was a lover of nature and animals and it has been requested to forgo any flowers, but have donations in his memory made to the Stratford Animal Rescue Society, 225 Beacon Point Rd., Stratford, CT 06615 [email protected] To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 12, 2020