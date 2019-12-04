|
Louis J. Green
Louis J. Green, of Fairfield, beloved husband of the late Virginia H. Green, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Lou was born in Bridgeport, CT to Harold and Mae Green. He served in the U.S. Army and was wounded during World War II where he received the Purple Heart Medal. He was president of General Printing in Norwalk and Bethel.
He is survived by his children, Donna Green and Nancy Gudzik; grandson John and wife Christine and great-granddaughter Riley, the light of his life.
A service will be held at Golden Hill United Methodist Church in Bridgeport on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may greet the family Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lou's name may be made to the Golden Hill United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 210 Elm Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 5, 2019