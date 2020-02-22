|
Louis J. "Jimmy" Mario
Louis James "Jim" Mario, age 79, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by the love and comfort of his family. Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and a complete obituary notice, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020