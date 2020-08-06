1/
Louis J. Metzick Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis J. Metzick, Jr.
Louis J. Metzick Jr., age 78, a lifelong Bridgeport resident, died peacefully at the Connecticut Hospice on July 27th, following a brief illness. He was a longtime employee of the Westport Post Office. Beloved by his family, friends, and neighbors, he will be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a smile for all. A dedicated companion, he cared for his widowed mother Ella Metzick (ne Horvath) until her death in 2011. "Louie" played basketball for Bassick High School where he was an honor roll student. He was a Los Angeles Dodgers fan and a talented bowler. During his retirement years, Louie enjoyed occasional trips to the casino. All services will be held privately. He will be interred alongside his parents at St. Michael's Cemetery. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lesko & Polke Funeral Home Pre-Planning and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Offering our sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Lesko-Polke Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved