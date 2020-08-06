Louis J. Metzick, Jr.
Louis J. Metzick Jr., age 78, a lifelong Bridgeport resident, died peacefully at the Connecticut Hospice on July 27th, following a brief illness. He was a longtime employee of the Westport Post Office. Beloved by his family, friends, and neighbors, he will be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a smile for all. A dedicated companion, he cared for his widowed mother Ella Metzick (ne Horvath) until her death in 2011. "Louie" played basketball for Bassick High School where he was an honor roll student. He was a Los Angeles Dodgers fan and a talented bowler. During his retirement years, Louie enjoyed occasional trips to the casino. All services will be held privately. He will be interred alongside his parents at St. Michael's Cemetery. To sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com