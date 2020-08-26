Louis Mandeville

Louis George Mandeville

February 22, 1936 - August 16, 2020 Louis George Mandeville, 84, of Melbourne, FL passed away on August 16, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1936 in Fall River, MA. Lou served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve. After leaving the service, he resided in Stratford, CT where he worked as a helicopter mechanic. He also was a truck diver and owned several different businesses across different industries. Lou enjoyed his family, his fur baby Mollie, watching TV and spending time on the computer.

Survivors include his beloved wife Helen of 39 years, children: Duane (Nancy), Mark (Lorraine), Larry (Dara), Eddie (Karen), Diane (Ron), Andrea (Rich), Louie (Shari), Robby (Jody), Todd (Jennifer), Kim (John), and Kelley, 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife and mother of their children, Dorothy Mandeville



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store