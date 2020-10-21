1/1
Louis Mulhall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis A. Mulhall
Louis Albert Mulhall, devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law, entered into his eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Lou was born in Bridgeport on June 30, 1942 to Louis A. Mulhall, Sr. and Josephine Truchon Steel Mulhall. Lou proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1964-1968 and was honorably discharged. Upon his return to civilian life, he met and married his devoted wife Alberta Franko Mulhall and the two were married for 50 years. He had 3 sons, and 4 beautiful grandchildren to whom he was devoted. Lou worked for Connecticut Light & Power for over 30 years. Lou was a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Church and was a devoted Catholic his entire life. He loved to be with his family, travel and he was a great cook. He was a very happy man when he was watching the Mets or the Arizona Cardinals play.
Lou is survived by his faithful wife, Alberta and two devoted sons, William (Patricia) Mulhall of Milford, and John (Joy) Mulhall of Meriden; four grandchildren, who were the lights of his life, William Mulhall, Jr., Kathleen Mulhall, Hailey Mulhall and Ryan Mulhall; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Steel and Dorothy Steel, both of Stratford; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his baby son; his brothers, Andy Steel, Robert Steel, Frank Steel, and William Mulhall; and his two sisters, Barbara Petretti and Harriet "Sue" Ivanko.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Adhering to COVID guidelines and wearing a mask are required. Please arrive early to church to fill out contact tracing information. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pistey Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved