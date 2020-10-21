Louis Mulhall

Louis A. Mulhall
Louis Albert Mulhall, devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law, entered into his eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Lou was born in Bridgeport on June 30, 1942 to Louis A. Mulhall, Sr. and Josephine Truchon Steel Mulhall. Lou proudly served his country during the Vietnam War from 1964-1968 and was honorably discharged. Upon his return to civilian life, he met and married his devoted wife Alberta Franko Mulhall and the two were married for 50 years. He had 3 sons, and 4 beautiful grandchildren to whom he was devoted. Lou worked for Connecticut Light & Power for over 30 years. Lou was a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Church and was a devoted Catholic his entire life. He loved to be with his family, travel and he was a great cook. He was a very happy man when he was watching the Mets or the Arizona Cardinals play.
Lou is survived by his faithful wife, Alberta and two devoted sons, William (Patricia) Mulhall of Milford, and John (Joy) Mulhall of Meriden; four grandchildren, who were the lights of his life, William Mulhall, Jr., Kathleen Mulhall, Hailey Mulhall and Ryan Mulhall; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Steel and Dorothy Steel, both of Stratford; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his baby son; his brothers, Andy Steel, Robert Steel, Frank Steel, and William Mulhall; and his two sisters, Barbara Petretti and Harriet "Sue" Ivanko.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Adhering to COVID guidelines and wearing a mask are required. Please arrive early to church to fill out contact tracing information. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
