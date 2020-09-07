1/1
Louis Nicholas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis P. Nicholas Jr.
Louis Peter Nicholas Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep at Bridgeport Hospital Sunday morning, September 6, 2020. Born in Canaan, CT, on June 21, 1933 to the late Louis Sr. and Sadie Nicholas. He served as an army helicopter mechanic in Germany, a devote member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport. Peter as he was known by, loved playing his harmonica and mandolin, all by ear and made people smile. An avid fisherman, an auto mechanic, he loved to be around children and helping others, never forgetting a greeting card or gift for Christmas. He was under the care of St. Joseph Center nursing home in Trumbull, he will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his beloved son Christopher Nicholas, nieces Andre Loper, Gwendolyn Nicholas, nephews Philip Nicholas and Michael Ellis. He was predeceased by his sister Beatrice Buterbaugh and brother Theodore Nicholas.
A Graveside Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. In abiding with his wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions, visit us at commercehillfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Hill Funeral Home
4798 Main St
Bridgeport, CT 06606
(203) 371-1966
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Commerce Hill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved