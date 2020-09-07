Louis Nicholas

Louis P. Nicholas Jr.
Louis Peter Nicholas Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep at Bridgeport Hospital Sunday morning, September 6, 2020. Born in Canaan, CT, on June 21, 1933 to the late Louis Sr. and Sadie Nicholas. He served as an army helicopter mechanic in Germany, a devote member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport. Peter as he was known by, loved playing his harmonica and mandolin, all by ear and made people smile. An avid fisherman, an auto mechanic, he loved to be around children and helping others, never forgetting a greeting card or gift for Christmas. He was under the care of St. Joseph Center nursing home in Trumbull, he will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his beloved son Christopher Nicholas, nieces Andre Loper, Gwendolyn Nicholas, nephews Philip Nicholas and Michael Ellis. He was predeceased by his sister Beatrice Buterbaugh and brother Theodore Nicholas.
A Graveside Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. In abiding with his wishes, calling hours have been omitted. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. For online condolences, memorial tributes and directions, visit us at commercehillfh.com