Louis Petrucelli
Louis Petrucelli
Louis Clifford Petrucelli, age 69 and lifelong resident of Bridgeport, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy Hargrove Petrucelli.
Louis was born in Bridgeport to the late Louis and Grace (Carrafiello) Petrucelli. Louis owned and operated Something's Cooking in Monroe, CT with his wife for many years. He also had various other jobs throughout his lifetime.
Louis is survived by his brother, Joseph Petrucelli and his wife, Jean, of Shelton; his brother-in-law Robert Hargrove and his wife, Gail, of Fort Myers, FL; his nieces, Rachel Petrucelli Klauser and her husband Jeffrey, of Westport, and Danielle Hargrove of Waterbury; his nephew, James Petrucelli and his wife, Sara, of Shelton; his great-nieces and nephew, Zoey and Olivia Klauser, Rocco Petrucelli, and Elisabeth, Abigayle and Sophia Albert. He is also leaving behind his rescue dog Rocky and many loving and caring friends.
Louis will be buried with his wife Nancy in St. Michael Cemetery in Stratford, CT in a private ceremony. Arrangements are entrusted to the Pistey Funeral Home, Stratford. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
