Louis Rednak, age 83, of Bridgeport, beloved husband to Julia Duh Rednak entered into eternal life on January 15, 2020. Born in Slovenia, Louis was the son to the late Joseph and Aloisia (Dragar) Rednak. He had resided in many places including Austria, Sydney and Adelaide, Australia, Milford and settling in Bridgeport. Louis was a machinist and had worked for and retired from Bridgeport Machines, INC. He enjoyed arts and crafts and was an all-around handyman not afraid of a challenge. He was president of the Healthy Hearts Club, a member of the Holy Name Society at Holy Cross Church and a member of KSKJ. Louis was a volunteer at St. Vincent's Medical Center as a door greeter. He was an avid gardener, bowler, fisherman, baker, accordion player and New York Yankees and Green Bay Packers Fan. Louis took great pleasure in Polka dancing and cruising and travelling the world with his wife Julia. In addition to his wife, Julia of 63 years, Louis is survived by his loving children Louis Rednak and his wife, Susan of Lehigh Acres, FL, Sharon Donaldson and her husband, Don of Bridgeport; Grandchildren Stacy Clark of AZ, Stefanie Garigal of NY, Scott Rednak of PA, Brittany, Melissa and Kyle Donaldson all of CT; Great Grandchildren Jakob, Jaxson and Gianna Garigal, Rylan and Avalon Clark, Angel Perez, and Cameron Rednak; a loving sister Ann Duh of Bridgeport. He was predeceased by, Albin Rednak, Josephine Taylor, Maria Jazbec, Mary Rednak and Juliana Kovac. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 9:30 a.m. at the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center and 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Fairfield. His burial will follow at Mt. Grove of Easton. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers you may donate to a in his name. For travel directions, order flowers or to sign his online guest register please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 18, 2020