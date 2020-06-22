Louis S. Shawah
Louis S. Shawah, age 83 of Monroe, beloved husband of Joyce Jaber Shawah, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born on July 31, 1936 In Bridgeport, he was a son of the late Samuel and Helen Shahadi Shawah. He was active in his church for many years, enjoyed spending time with his family, and could not pass up a good game of cards with friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his beloved wife Joyce of 54 years, Louis is survived by his three cherished sons, Henry Shawah and his wife Michele of FL, David Shawah of Bangkok, and Paul Shawah and his wife Carolyn of New Jersey, and his adored grandchildren, Zachary, Kyrsten, Alyssa, Andrew, Matthew, and Meredith. He was predeceased by his brother, Henry Shawah. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Nicholas Church, 5456 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT,06604, www.stnicholasbridgeport.org.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



