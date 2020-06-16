Louis (Bob) Schovanec
One of the Giants of the Construction Industry has passed on. Bob (Louis) Schovanec had just celebrated his 90th birthday and was taken from us to be with Our Lord (May 17, 1930-May 24, 2020). For those of you who have known Bob (Louis) Schovanec would agree that he was a man of great integrity, vision, and highly skilled in the art of construction. He worked for the greatest part of his life as the General Superintendent for E & F Construction Company. In that position we will always remember the glee in his eyes as he was in charge of constructing the Kline Biology Tower at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, Science Hill (1963-1966). His accolades and reputation followed him such that he worked after E & F closed with his colleagues on St. Vincent's Hospital and Danbury Hospital's additions to their operating rooms and refurbishment of the main entrance. He was an expert in downhill skiing, member and president for a time with the Sterling Ski Club in Stratford, CT. He climbed Mount Washington, and tackled skiing the glacier: Tuckerman's Ravine of Mount Washington, New Hampshire. In the summer he was water skiing every weekend. He was in the Air National Guard from 1953-1956.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 42 ¾ years, Betty Schovanec, as well as his children; Catherine S. Hair, MD, and his son-in-law Thomas R. Hair, Scott R. Schovanec and will join his first son who predeceased him Brian L. Schovanec who died July 1991; his stepchildren Michelle Tournas and Edward Chesiak, his grandchildren; Taelyr Hair, Alexis Hair, Kenneth Schovanec, Haily Tournas, Abigail Tournas, and Joseph Tournas; his sister-in-law Audrey Wind and son-in-law Robert Fedak and many nieces and nephews . Due to the current health pandemic, funeral services are private. Interment in St. John' s Cemetery, Monroe, CT. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 16, 2020.