Louise C. Grom

Louise C. Grom, passed away on Monday, April 15 after a short illness. Louise was born in Bridgeport and lived there most of her life. She grew up on Lindley Street in the North End later returning to the home by purchasing the family residence where her family continued to enjoy get togethers on holidays and special events. Louise had a creative knack, always designing special packaging on presents and things for the kids and grandkids and loved to buy them unusual gifts for birthdays and holidays. She spent many summers at Lake Waramaug camping with numerous family members joining her throughout the summer, enjoying open fire cooking and homemade campfire pies. She traveled to many places playing Bingo and locally she enjoyed many weekends at either Port 5 or Fayerweather Yacht Clubs events. She was involved with the Trumbull Troubadours Drum Corp and Park City Pride Drum Corp. She worked as a Driving School instructor for County Schools in Bridgeport for a while, retiring as an office manager for Eastland Claims Service in Bridgeport. After her retirement, she decided to take some writing classes at the Bridgeport Public Library called Memoirs and had some of her work published in the Connecticut Post. In her writing, she describes some wonderful things about her life, like how she met Jim Dillon, who became a wonderful, caring companion for 32 years. In a section title, "Just So Your Know", she writes, So don't despair when my time comes to pass on-I have no fear, I consider myself lucky to have enjoyed the good and learned from the bad during the time I was allotted here. Louise is predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Christine Smith (Evans), stepfather, Steve Evans, ex-husband Walter Grom, her companion Jim Dillon and her son Gary Grom. She is survived by brothers Steven Evans (Barbara) and Mark Evans (Helen), daughter-in-law Susan Grom, sons Karl Grom (Sharon), Kirk Grom and Glen Grom (Suzy). Grandchildren, Karl Grom, Jr. (Eileen Roney), Brian Grom (Ashley), Joseph Grom (Vanessa Thornberry), Matthew Grom, Michele Grom, Ryan Grom, Gregory Grom and Rebecca Grom. Great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kaleigh, Nathan, Arianna, Megan, Alexina, Charlotte, Danica and Elliott and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks for all the devoted care from her daughter-in-law Sue and granddaughter Michele and all the staff at Wesley Heights Village and Bishop Wicke Health Center. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00a.m. in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Park Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may call Monday from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Children's Diabetes Foundation. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary