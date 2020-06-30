Louise Capasso
On June 29, 2020 Louise Capasso departed for her heavenly home to be with her Lord Jesus and see her beloved Ralph again. Born in Port Chester, New York in November 19, 1933, she was the beloved daughter of Frank and Catherine Civitella. She grew up in Bridgeport, CT where she graduated from Central High School. From a young age, Louise loved the Lord and loved to pray. She was kind to everyone who came across her path. She was the beloved wife of Ralph A. Capasso, to whom she was married for 60 years. Louise was the loving mother of Judith Capasso Brideau, husband James; and Karen Viores, husband Steve. She was the adoring grandmother of Jessica, Lauren and Noelle Brideau, and Ryan and Colin Viores. They were the light of her life. Louise also leaves behind her devoted sister and lifelong friend, Betty Fratararcangelo. We miss her so much but know we will see her again in heaven. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 30, 2020.