Louise Capasso
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Capasso
On June 29, 2020 Louise Capasso departed for her heavenly home to be with her Lord Jesus and see her beloved Ralph again. Born in Port Chester, New York in November 19, 1933, she was the beloved daughter of Frank and Catherine Civitella. She grew up in Bridgeport, CT where she graduated from Central High School. From a young age, Louise loved the Lord and loved to pray. She was kind to everyone who came across her path. She was the beloved wife of Ralph A. Capasso, to whom she was married for 60 years. Louise was the loving mother of Judith Capasso Brideau, husband James; and Karen Viores, husband Steve. She was the adoring grandmother of Jessica, Lauren and Noelle Brideau, and Ryan and Colin Viores. They were the light of her life. Louise also leaves behind her devoted sister and lifelong friend, Betty Fratararcangelo. We miss her so much but know we will see her again in heaven. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton St., Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved