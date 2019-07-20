Louise Capozziello

Louise Zorpette Capozziello, age 86, of Bridgeport, formerly of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Christy Alfred Capozziello, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 18, 2019 with her loving granddaughter, Natasha, by her side. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Frank and Emma Zorpette, she had been a Fairfield resident for most of her life. After raising her five daughters, Louise proudly worked as a manager at the Card Gallery in Fairfield. Louise loved to watch movies, listen to music, especially Elvis Presley, and was known to have quite a sweet tooth. Above all else, she devoted her life to her children and grandchildren who meant everything to her. In her younger years Louise loved to go out dancing and she is now reunited and dancing with her beloved Christy. Survivors include three loving daughters, Kathleen Ozbilen of Saint Augustine, FL, Marylynn Moura of Bridgeport and Jill Gerasimopoulos( Carlos Dias) of Milford; 11 beloved grandchildren: Christie, Toni, Noelle, Ruya, Natasha, George, Turan, Joseph, Mario, Christen, and Sotirios (Sam);7 cherished great-grandchildren: Isaiah, Elijah, Johnna, Jack, Brady, Niko, Emma, and another great-granddaughter on the way!; a brother, Joseph Zorpette (Gail) of Stratford; two sisters, Rita Kasinak (Peter) of New Haven and Ann DelToro (Frank) of Oxford; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two loving daughters, Christy (Lee Lee) DiPilato and Patricia Costa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. meeting directly at Holy Family Church, 700 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield. Interment will be private. Prior calling hours have been omitted. In lieu of flowers, fiends may consider a donation in Louise's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 21, 2019