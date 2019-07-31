|
Louise E. Carlucci
Louise E. Carlucci passed away on June 13, 2019. She was born in New York City in November 1932 to Anthony (Tony) and Blanche Mazo Carlucci. After the death of Blanche in January 1935, she and her younger sister Dorothy lived with their paternal grandmother in the Bronx, New York City. Tony married Irene Kolbusz several years after the death of Blanche and relocated to Bridgeport, Connecticut. Thereafter, Louise and her sister moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut to be with their Dad and new Mom.
Louise graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1950 and in 1959 moved to southern California. In 1979, she moved to and lived in Orlando, Florida for 3 years but moved back to southern California until she retired from the legal field in 1998. She then moved to, worked and lived in Santa Maria, California for 8 years. In May of 2007, Louise moved to Queen Creek, Arizona, followed by a move to Mesa, Arizona, in December 2015, where she remained until her death.
Louise was predeceased by her father (Tony), her mother (Blanche), and her step-mother (Irene). She is survived by her brother Thomas (Harle) of Meriden, Connecticut, her sisters Dorothy Moccia of Shelton, Connecticut and Cathy (Ken) DiMauro of Divide, Colorado, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend thanks to the staff of Banner Baywood Medical Center, Monasito Post-Acute Care & Rehabilitation Center, Standage Manor Group Home, and Integrity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during the final months of Louise's life.
The family is also particularly grateful to Jan Lane, Steve Valenti and D.J. Warrick who kept a vigilant and watchful eye over their beloved friend; we can never thank them enough.
At Louise's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to .
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 2, 2019