Louise Frances Dunn
Fran Dunn, 99, widow of Robert L. Dunn passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on June 16, 1920, she was the daughter of Dr. Horatio and Marie Louise DeLuca. She graduated from Lauralton Hall High School in Milford and from St. Elizabeth College in Morris, New Jersey. She worked for her father at St. Vincent's Hospital and later as a kindergarten teacher at Waltersville School in Bridgeport and then as the first kindergarten teacher at Our Lady of the Assumption School in Fairfield until her retirement. She is survived by her children James L. Dunn and his wife Anita of Naugatuck, Mary Ellen Swanson of Southbury, and Robert J. Dunn and his wife Nina of Basalt, Colorado; her three grandchildren, Emily Harrison of Charlotte, N.C., Gregory Dunn of Hong Kong, and Michael Prokop of Woodbury. Her fourth grandchild, Mathew Prokop predeceased her. She also has five great-grandchildren, Samuel, Michaela, Benjamin and Sydney Harrison of Charlotte, N.C. and Abigail Frances Dunn of Hong Kong. Fran was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed. The family wishes to thank the staff at Carolton for their compassion and the wonderful care they gave to Fran. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no prior calling hours. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 10, 2019