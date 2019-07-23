Louise Kelly

Louise Kelly (née Sherwood), age 89 of Easton, born on May 12, 1930, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of George Kelly for nearly 65 years and daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor (Beech) Sherwood, Louise enjoyed the simple pleasures of life--cooking, baking, gardening, sewing, and spending time with family. A descendent of the first settlers and farmers of Fairfield and Easton, Louise inherited their sense of adventure and love for the outdoors. She and her husband George raised their children next to a farm and encouraged them to participate in its many daily activities, instilling in each of them an unmatchable work ethic and life-long affection for animals. Known particularly for her amusing turns of phrase and unfiltered humour, Louise brought laughter to every meal she and her family shared together. She also helped her grandchildren celebrate every one of their milestones, including graduations, academic awards, dance and piano recitals, soccer games, and religious occasions. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the St. Vincent's Medical Center ICU who cared for Louise so well. Besides her husband George, she is survived by four children Patricia Kelly-Flis (Dennis) of Smithfield, Rhode Island, Coreen Cardamone (Jerry) of Norwalk, Connecticut, Shawn Kelly (Tina) of Shelton, Connecticut, and George Kelly, Jr. as well as five grandchildren Michael and Steven Flis and Amanda, Olivia, and Abigail Kelly. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Laufer of Virginia Beach, Virginia, sister-in-law Colleen Kelly of Naugatuck, and nineteen nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Walter Sherwood and his wife Franny, brother Arthur Sherwood, brothers-in-law Frank Laufer and James Kelly, sister-in-law Adeline Marino and her husband Frank, nephew Kevin Kelly, and brother-in-law Thomas Kelly and his wife Elsie, whose children were especially close to her. She will be dearly missed. Published in Connecticut Post on July 24, 2019