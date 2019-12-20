|
Louise (Miller) Rennie
May 25, 1917 - Dec 18, 2019
Louise (Miller) Rennie, age 102, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late John Thomas Rennie, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving children. Louise was born May 25, 1917 in St. Benedict, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Gilbert and Rose (Gray) Miller and had been a longtime area resident. Louise was retired from American Fabrics and was a past member of the Our lady of Grace Marion Guild and Senior Club and was a Meals on Wheels volunteer for many years after retirement. She was a world traveler and loved taking long walks around town. Survivors include her four children, Lois Balga and her husband Ted, Marylou Wilcoxson, Karen Phillips and her husband Keith, Joseph Rennie and his wife Ethel; grandchildren, Thomas Balga, Matt Balga, Diana Voccola, Robert Voccola, Gary Cook and Sharon Rhoton; two sibling, Alice Anna and Marlin Miller, fifteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Jack Rennie; four brothers, Wilbert, Ronald, Irvin, and Eugene Miller and six sisters, Sister Eileen Miller of IHM, Mary Margaret Llewellyn, Rita Thomas, Hazel Eckenrode and Lucy Vivadelli. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. by meeting directly in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford, CT. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 21, 2019