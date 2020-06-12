Louise Moritz

Louise Ann Moritz
Louise Ann Moritz of Little River, South Carolina, formerly of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Funeral services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To view the complete obituary or sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 12, 2020.