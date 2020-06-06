Louise Ellen Stankiewicz

Louise Ellen Stankiewicz entered eternal rest with God on May 21, 2020. Beloved by her family Louise was born January 7, 1934 to Louis and Ada Tufano and passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on May 21, 2020. She grew up in Bridgeport, and graduated from Harding High School in 1952.

In 1954 she married Chet Stankiewicz, and enjoyed 65 years of love and friendship. Together they raised three sons in Monroe. Louise worked for the phone company for several years, and spent her last 30 working years at Trumbull Animal Hospital. She took great pride in maintaining a beautiful family home, and hosting many family events. Louise delighted in traveling throughout the United States, Europe, and cruising to exotic ports. A devout Catholic, she attended St Jude's in Monroe for over 50 years.

Louise was predeceased by her parents and her brother Leonard Tufano. She is survived by her husband Chet; three sons, Glenn and his wife Anna of Gorham Maine; Paul and his wife Susan of Danbury Connecticut; and Mark and his fiancé Kim of Marlborough Connecticut. She is also survived by her granddaughter Natasha Bartlett, her husband Ross, grandchildren Sarah, William, Erin and Jenna Stankiewicz.

Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store