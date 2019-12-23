Home

Lucia Verrelli Mizzoni

Lucia Verrelli Mizzoni Obituary
Lucia Verrelli Mizzoni
Lucia (Rosina) Verrelli Mizzoni, age 102, entered into eternal rest on November 29, 2019 in Torrice, province of Frosinone, Italy. Rosina was predeceased by her beloved husband Ernesto. Survivors include her daughter Lidia Magliocco and her husband Angelo of Trumbull, CT, her son Fernando Mizzoni and daughter Angela Marzullo and her husband Lino of Torrice, her granddaughters Lucy (John) Marini, Mary (Richard) Sekerak, her grandsons Angelo (Jenifer) Magliocco, Gianluca (Piera) Marzullo, and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 26, 2019
