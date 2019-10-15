|
Luciano (Lou) Suffredini
Aug 31, 1920-Oct 13, 2019
Luciano Sergio (Lou) Suffredini, age 99 of Bridgeport and Milford, CT, loving husband of Clementina and father of Bob Suffredini, Arleen DeFranzo and Lou Suffredini, passed away at Milford hospital Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in the province of Lucca, Italy, Dad came to this country in 1925, with his parents, Settimo and Maria and baby sister, Irmalinda, who unfortunately passed away from pneumonia only days after arriving. Luciano grew up in Bridgeport and was called to serve his country at age 22. He served in the European theatre and was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic service in combat. After returning from the war, Dad married Clementina Migiliore, his best friend Joe's sister, and they started their life together, they were married for 66 years, until Mom passed away in 2012. Luciano earned his living as a HVAC expert and was very well known in his trade, he retired from the City of Bridgeport at age 67. After retirement, Clem and Lou bought a 2nd home in Florida and were "snowbirds" for 25 years, Mom and Dad loved spending their winters in South Florida, they lead a very happy, loving, fulfilled married life together.
He is survived by his three children; Robert Suffredini and wife Janice of Wellington FL., Arleen DeFranzo and Harold Watt of Milford and Lou Suffredini of Coral Springs FL, his grandchildren; Bobby, Louie and Sherri Suffredini of Wellington, FL, Mellissa and Darren Morizet of Hopewell Junction, NY, Michael and Michelle DeFranzo of Shelton, CT, Lauren Suffredini of Deerfield Beach, FL, and Katie and Jared Hawley of Fairfax, VA, his great-grandchildren; Lucas, Austin and Dylan Morizet, Michael and Sofia DeFranzo and Veronica Suffredini, as well as his sister, Mary Fico and a brother, Vincent Antidormi, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers; Nello Suffredini, Orante and Ferdinand Antidormi, a son-in-law, Mike DeFranzo, and a grandson, Marc L. Suffredini. "By his power, God will raise the Lord from the dead, and he will raise us also".
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY in St. Margaret's Shrine, 2539 Park Ave., Bridgeport with a Mass of the Christian Burial. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m.in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2019