Lucie Eldracher

Apr 11, 1932 - July 13, 2019

Lucie (Skrzypczynski) Eldracher, age 87, of Stratford, beloved wife of Konrad Eldracher, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mrs. Eldracher was born in Katowice, Poland, April 11, 1932, daughter of the late Emanuel and Mathilde (Bialon) Skrzypczynski and had been a longtime Stratford resident. Mrs. Eldracher had a passion for the theater arts. She loved to perform on stage in musical productions with the Gilbert and Sullivan Shows and the Lordship Fathers Club Variety Shows. She was a member of the Germania Schwaben Singing Society and the Our Lady of Peace Rosary Society. She used her knitting and crochet talents to provide healing shawls for cancer patients, as well as hats and scarves for those in need. Lucie provided house cleaning services for many families over the years and was considered family to those she served. She made it a point to be nice to everyone she met and provided help to those in need whenever she was available. She embraced the neighborhood "family", enjoying their company and drop-ins were always warmly welcomed. Lucie always showed her support for her children and was a loving and caring grandmother to her grandchildren. Survivors in addition to her husband include her three children, Andreas Eldracher and his wife Sandra, Paul Eldracher and his wife Lisa, Maria Bagley and her husband Bruce; six grandchildren, Danielle Eldracher, Alexa Eldracher, Nancy Price and her husband Wayne, Lorraine Mihalik and her husband Eric, Barbara Romeo and her husband Evan and Sean Fitzgerald; three great-grandchildren, Addison and Jordan Price and Isabel Mihalik; seven siblings, Gerda Rauch, Gunter Skrzypczynski and his wife Gerda, Edith Gerigk and her husband Albert, Helga Schmidt and her husband Karl-Heinz, Siegrid Herkules and her husband Gerhard, Doris Schaefer and her husband Michael Berndt, Dagmar Mletzko and her husband Manfred. Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 79 Church Street, Bridgeport, CT 06608. Interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Easton. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. For additional information or to share a message of condolence, please visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on July 17, 2019