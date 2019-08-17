|
|
Lucie Gumkowski
Lucie Chasse LeMarier Gumkowski, 82, a resident of Derby and formerly of Milford, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Seymour at the Shady Knoll nursing home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 19, 1937 in Manchester, New Hampshire to the late Louise and Henri Chasse. Besides her parents, Lucie was predeceased by her husbands, Donald LeMarier and Donald Gumkowski. Although life wasn't always easy for Lucie, she always had a quick smile and took pleasure in the simple things in life, such as taking walks on the beach, gathering sea glass, taking pictures of animals, birds, her several cats and most of all, her family. You always knew that at any gathering there would be picture-taking. We are now happy to have those pictures to see our Mom during all the stages of her life and ours. Lucie is survived by her loving children, Susan Pawluk of Oxford, CT and her fiancé, Keith Sorensen, Denise Cesaroni, Derby, CT with whom Lucie made her home with after leaving Milford in 2016, James LeMarier, Ansonia, CT, David and Thomas LeMarier of Westminster, CO and her daughter-in law, MayLisa LeMarier of Milford, CT. Lucie is also survived by her five grandchildren, Aaron and his wife, Leah Pawluk, Ansonia, CT, Eric and his wife, Susan Pawluk, Smithtown, NY, Sara and her husband, Tim Bye, Mountain View, CA, Gabrielle LeMarier, Boston, MA, Rachel LeMarier and her fiancé, James Council, Thomasville, NC. Lucie was also known as GiGi, (great-grandmother) to Jackson and Dillon Bye and Tristan and Brandon Pawluk, and soon to be new baby Pawluk coming in September. She was predeceased by her loving son John LeMarier of Milford, CT in 2016.The family would like to sincerely thank her care-giver and friend Cindy Estwan and the caring staff at Shady Knoll nursing home and Athena Home Health and Hospice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lucie's funeral on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00 am (PLEASE MEET DIRECTLY) at Holy Rosary Church, 10 Father Salemi Drive, Ansonia, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will immediately follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Milford. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lucie's memory to the at www.alz.org/ct/ or Stratford Animal Rescue Society, P.O. Box 1371, Stratford, CT 06615 or www.stratfordanimalrescue.org. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2019