Lucille Athalie Joy Becker
Lucille Athalie Joy Becker; born to James V. Joy, Sr. and Athalie Joy on March 27, 1932 Easter Morning -- Died October 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James S. Becker, Jr. Mother of Maurene Becker Streeter (John Streeter), Maud Becker Bailey (Vincent Bailey) and James S. Becker III. Grandmother of Samantha Streeter (Quentin Jones), Bridget Haina (Thomas Haina), Matthew Streeter, Jack Bailey and Russell Bailey; great-grandmother to Xizavier, Marley, Isabella, Keoni, and October. Aunt to Lousie, Susan, Mary and James. She is survived by her sister Athalie Joy (Peter Gold) and her gister-in-law Clare Joy. Lucille was a graduate of St. Ann's Parochial School Bridgeport, CT; Sacred Heart School, Greenwich, CT; Newton College of the Scared Heart BA, Newton, MA; Fordham Law School, Fordham University JD, New York, NY; Georgetown Law Center, Georgetown University LLM; Housatonic College Continuing Studies English Concentration 2010-14. Lucille was a champion of justice her whole life, working at the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice in the late fifties, as an attorney for Legal Aid in the sixties and seventies and in her private practice which she continued until the late nineties. She worked at the US Supreme Court as congressional liaison and participated in several lawsuits that made precedent law in the area of stockholder derivative class actions. She was an adjunct professor at Sacred Heart University for many years, teaching law courses in the Legal Assistant's Program. She was also a tireless volunteer in her community for her whole life. From being dishwasher for many years at Merton House (along with serving on its Board), she helped in the creation of Isiah House and was a lay minister to Bridgeport Prison. She was an advocate for the elderly, serving as a Connecticut Ombudsman. Lucille lived her faith, as a participant in the charismatic Cursillo movement in the seventies, a longtime member of St. Theresa's Church in Trumbull and active practitioner of Christian meditation for most of her life and until recently served as leader of St. Theresa's meditation group for many years. Her lively eyes, beautiful smile and quick and heartfelt laugh will be sorely missed by the many who loved her. She was an extraordinary example of a person who opened her heart to the Holy Spirit and embraced her faith and relationship with God as the central part of her life. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m., meeting directly in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Assumption, Greens Farms Cemetery, Westport. Friends may call Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to The Thomas Merton Center, 43 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019