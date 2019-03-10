Lucille S. Furtado

Lucille Siwik Furtado of Milford, CT went peacefully home March 6, 2019 after a short illness at St. Vincent Medical Center, Bridgeport, CT. Lucy was born in New Bedford, MA to Joseph and Elizabeth Siwik. After high school she worked in New Bedford until she married, when they soon moved to Bridgeport, CT in 1968. She worked as a legal assistant for over 35 years before retiring to enjoy her family time.

Lucy loved to travel and her favorite trips she always said were Ireland and Vancouver, Canada. If you were friends with Lucy you knew she loved her time at the casinos in Atlantic City, Pennsylvania and especially Foxwood's where it was rumored that she almost single-handedly funded the MGM Grand with her losses. She loved to cook and entertain friends at her home. She also was an avid Boston Red Sox fan as well as a New England Patriot fan and you'd know that straightaway if you said anything against either of those teams.

But at the end of the day it was her love of family that drove Lucy. Besides William, her best friend and husband of 50 years, she leaves her two sons Scott and Eric, her grandson Storm, all of whom she cherished, and her cousin Louis Bigos. She also leaves behind Brian and Beth Naylor, and their two sons Steven and Alan whom she considered her other grandchildren.

Friends may call Monday 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull, CT 06611 and on Wednesday 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Machnowski-Schick Funeral Home, 472 Ashley Blvd. New Bedford, MA 02745. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 235 N. Front St. New Bedford, MA 02746. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.