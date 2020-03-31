|
|
Lucille Guglielmoni
Lucille Marianne Guglielmoni, age 93, passed away peacefully at Bishop Wicke Healthcare Center on March 30, 2020. Lucille was the daughter of Louis and Catherine Masse, and was a life-long resident of Bridgeport and Stratford. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Morris.
Lucille was a 1943 graduate of Harding High School, was a licensed beautician, and a retiree of American Fabrics, where she worked as the maintenance secretary for 25 years, and was a member of St. Mark's Parish and the ladies Auxiliary.
She will always be remembered for her love of family, her caring ways, her warm smile and sense of humor. She was the compass pointing the way for her children and grandchildren. Lucille lived a quiet life and showed her strength and courage through example. Always patient, never a complaint, and no one ever left her kitchen hungry or without a few laughs. She made our house a home.
Lucille is survived by her daughter Patricia Lilling (William), son Mark Guglielmoni (Jane), grandchildren Rebekah Lilling Sandals (Kevin), Adam Lilling (Michelle Mariano), John Guglielmoni (Olivia Almon), Alice Guglielmoni, Anne Guglielmoni, siblings Anthony Masse and Edith Swarney, and many nieces and nephews who often refer to her as their second mother. Lucille was predeceased by her siblings Ann Lesnick, Frank Masse, Theresa Tavano, Frederick Masse, Louis Masse, and Domenic Masse.
We wish to sincerely thank the staff of Bishop Wicke Health Center (Pavilion Four) for their compassion and care during Lucille's time of residence.
Due to the current Covid 19 circumstances, interment will be private. Arrangements in care of Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Memorial contributions in memory of Lucille may be made to United Methodist Homes, 580 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 2, 2020