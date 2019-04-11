Lucille J. Sheehan

Lucille Jean Sheehan, 85 of Derby, died peacefully in the Vitas Hospice at St. Mary's Hospital, Waterbury. Born in Bridgeport on May 16, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Louis Benjamin and Gloria Monroe Parker. Mrs. Sheehan was a longtime resident of Newtown and Monroe, before moving to Derby in 2005. She loved to cook and worked as a kitchen chef for the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth of Monroe for 17 years, until the time of her retirement in 2000. Mrs. Sheehan was an active volunteer for the Stevenson Fire Department Woman's Auxiliary and enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Vermont and Maine. A devout member of the New Life Church of Trumbull, she will be long remembered for her steadfast faith and unending trust in the Lord's will. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Pekar and her husband William of Sandy Hook, Ellen Cole Munro and her husband Robert of Waterbury, Cara Cummings and her fiancé Lenny Brooks of Middletown; her son Harry Sheehan, Jr. of Southbury; her beloved sister, "aka her partner in crime" Irene Cullen of Oxford; eight grandchildren, Maureen Pacheco of Bethlehem, Heather McDermott, Kayleigh Tentoni, Adam, Chad and Taylor Cole of Naugatuck, Jacob and Zachary Cummings; two great-grandchildren; a niece, Kelly Masse and a nephew William Cullen Jr. She was predeceased by her first husband Ralph S. Crabbe; a son David W. Crabbe; and step-mother, Mary Selena Mancinelli. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Read Memorial Chapel of Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Avenue, Bridgeport. The Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia, is in care of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, 1428 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468 or the ASPCA.org/donate. Online condolences may be made at:

